BRUSSELS — The French nominee for the next European Commission has faced a barrage of questions from European lawmakers over alleged misuse of EU funds and her consultancy work for a U.S. think tank while she was a MEP.

A close ally of French president Emmanuel Macron, Sylvie Goulard has been selected to be in charge of the bloc’s internal market. During a hearing by lawmakers assessing her suitability, Goulard denied any wrongdoing and stressed she has not been indicted in the ongoing French investigation.