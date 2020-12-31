The French Federation of Wine and Spirits Exporters on Thursday decried the U.S. measures as “a sledgehammer blow” and estimated they could cost the sector more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).
It urged French and European officials to immediately begin discussions on a solution with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
