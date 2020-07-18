A City Hall official says the fire broke out Saturday morning inside the cathedral, and the cause is unclear. The official is not authorized to be publicly named.
The fire broke the main stained glass windows between the two towers of the 15th century cathedral, which also suffered a serious fire in 1972.
The fire is bringing back memories of the devastating blaze in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last year that destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire and threatened to topple the medieval monument.
