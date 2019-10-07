An internal investigation has been launched, in addition to the judicial investigation.

The longtime police employee stabbed four colleagues to death Thursday before he was shot and killed.

The counterterrorism prosecutor said the attacker was likely in contact with members of an ultra-conservative Islamic movement.

His wife was released from police custody Sunday without any charges, Castaner said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD