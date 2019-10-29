Other proposals include awareness campaigns, mandatory reporting by health professionals who witness signs of domestic struggle, and new protocols for police officers responding to complaints.

French gender equality minister Marlene Schiappa called the recommendations an important step toward “a system of zero tolerance” for all forms of domestic violence, including psychological and economic harassment.

The recommendations now go to various government bodies to consider and codify.

