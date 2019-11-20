Public hospitals across France will also get a financial package allowing them to grant employees a bonus of up to 300 euros.

The plan follows a series of protests since March, including a big demonstration last week in Paris involving exasperated nurses, doctors and other public hospital workers.

The French state will also take over a third of the public hospital debt, which amounts to around 30 billion euros.

