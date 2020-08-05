The Paris prosecutor said the two agents were discovered by police on July 24 in a stolen car with a false number plate. In the vehicle, officers also found army knives and a bag containing a handgun with 12 rounds of ammunition.
The prosecutor’s office said they were handed the preliminary charges on Monday. The Paris prosecutor did not give any indication as to the motive for the alleged plot.
A third DGSE agent was arrested on July 31 and handed preliminary charges of complicity in the attempted murder as part of an organized gang. If convicted, all three could face up to 10 years in prison.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.