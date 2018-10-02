PARIS — France’s high-profile interior minister Gerard Collomb has insisted he wants to resign, a day after President Emmanuel Macron’s office said the leader refused his resignation and wanted to keep him in government.

Collomb, 71, reiterated Tuesday his decision in French newspaper Le Figaro. An official at the French presidency said Macron will quickly replace him. Collomb’s resignation has not been formalized yet.

The official said Macron regrets Collomb’s decision and considers him as his friend.

He spoke anonymously in line with the presidency’s customary practice.

Earlier this month, Collomb expressed his intention to stand down so he could run as mayor of the city of Lyon in spring 2020.

Last month, environment minister Nicolas Hulot unexpectedly announced his resignation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.