Also accused is the only survivor of the Paris cell, Salah Abdeslam, who was arrested near his home in Brussels after months on the run. Abdeslam’s brother, Brahim, blew himself up in Paris.
Of the 20, 11 are jailed, three are under house arrest and six face international arrest warrants.
All are charged with terrorism offenses. Atar is charged as the leader.
The Nov. 13, 2015, attacks were linked to March 2016 bombings in Brussels.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.