French law currently allows such procedures only for infertile heterosexual couples, leading many women to seek IVF access in other countries where they are legal.

Sandrine Rudnicki, 38, the single mother of a 10-month old, went to Denmark to conceive her daughter through IVF. She said she’s “delighted” that the procedure will finally be legalized in France because the current situation makes her feel that her family is “not accepted.”

The bill will then go to the Senate.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD