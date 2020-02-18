Pavlensky and his girlfriend are in jail. The prosecutor’s office said it is pushing for a custody extension.

Benjamin Griveaux, the mayoral candidate for President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party, stepped aside after the scandal over the leaked explicit video of him erupted in French media last week.

Rapid expressions of support for Griveaux, even from political rivals, were a striking reminder of the longstanding and widely held view in France that public servants’ private lives are largely off limits.

Critics, though, say Pavlensky’s case is being politicized because Griveaux was Macron’s candidate.

Former Health Minister Agnes Buzyn was selected to replace Griveaux as candidate in the two-round election that begins in a month.