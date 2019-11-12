Several hundred protesters remain gathered around La Jonquera crossing and Catalan regional police from Spain were standing by.
The planned three-day protest started Monday. It was organized by a clandestine activist group called Tsunami Democratic, which has staged many protests, some violent, since a dozen Catalan separatist leaders were convicted last month for their role in a push to make Catalonia independent from Spain in 2017.
