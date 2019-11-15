Women who say they were raped and sexually assaulted by one of Epstein’s associates, modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, had this week told The Associated Press they were disappointed with the limited scope of police efforts to track down witnesses.

Brunel has denied wrongdoing and said via his lawyer he is willing to talk to investigators.

The French probe was launched in August after Epstein took his life while awaiting trial.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD