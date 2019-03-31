French President Emmanuel Macron, right, poses with King Abdullah II of Jordan before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, March 29, 2019. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed three new government members, including the minister who will be in charge of handling Brexit-related issues.

A lawmaker with Macron’s party, Amelie de Montchalin, becomes junior minister for European affairs, a statement from the French presidency said Sunday. An economist who studied at Harvard Kennedy School, she has worked at the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, as a political analyst.

Sibeth Ndiaye, previously Macron’s communication adviser, has been appointed spokeswoman of the government and Cedric O is the new junior minister for Digital Affairs.

Former European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau left the government to lead Macron’s party in the May 23-26 EU parliament elections. Two other French government ministers quit this week because they want to run in next year’s mayoral race in Paris.

