PARIS — France’s prime minister says the government of President Emmanuel Macron plans to keep reforming the economy and will look at unemployment benefits, the pension system and tax cuts for middle-class workers.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe laid out the government’s upcoming priorities after two years in office while addressing the lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

Responding to protests of Macron’s policies that started in November, Philippe said: “We want to change our manner of governing. We are and will remain reformers. But we must further involve the French in the decision-making.”

The government notably wants the French to work longer before retiring. Macron’s critics think his policies favor the rich.

A debate is following the prime minister’s speech at the National Assembly, where Macron’s party has a strong majority.

