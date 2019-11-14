Former model Thysia Huisman told The Associated Press: “I’m disappointed.”

Huisman is among a dozen people who have given evidence for the French probe. She told police she was drugged and raped in 1991 at age 18 by Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modelling agent who is central to the French investigation. Brunel denies wrongdoing.

Epstein maintained a residence in Paris before he took his life in August while awaiting trial on U.S. sex trafficking charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD