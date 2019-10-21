The statement said 1,740 plaintiffs, including individuals and legal entities, have joined the proceedings.
The five investigating judges have formally handed the case to the counterterrorism prosecutors. No date for a trial has been set yet.
The Nov. 13, 2015, attacks on Paris cafes, the national stadium and the Bataclan concert hall left 130 people dead.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks.
