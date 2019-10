Traffic was particularly tangled Friday around Lyon, in Normandy and in the Paris region, according to the SNCF national rail authority.

The CGT union called for the walkout after a truck-train collision in eastern France Wednesday left 11 injured. CGT official Laurent Brun tweeted that the accident was “the final straw” after a string of other incidents, and that train drivers don’t want to die on the job or have “passenger deaths on our conscience.”