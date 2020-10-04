Rescuers on Sunday were also providing emergency assistance, including food and water, to residents living in isolated villages.
The missing people include two firefighters whose vehicle was carried away by a torrent when a road collapsed south of the village of Saint-Martin-Vesubie. Authorities fear more victims as many families couldn’t reach out to relatives due to cellphone services being down.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who flew over the area in a helicopter, expressed “grave concern” over the toll of the flooding.
About 10,500 homes were left without electricity on Sunday, French energy company Enedis said.
In Italy, a firefighter was killed during a rescue operation in the mountainous northern region of Val d’Aosta. A search team also found a body in the Piedmont region’s Vercelli province, where a man had been swept away by floodwaters.
Italian firefighters also rescued 25 people trapped on the French side of a high mountain pass due to the flooding.
