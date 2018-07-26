MADRID — French President Emmanuel Macron is paying a short first visit to Spain to discuss European integration and migration, among other issues, with Spain’s new leader.

The Spanish government says Thursday’s meeting in Madrid with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will address preparations for a joint ceremony later this year to mark the end of Basque separatist militant group ETA, which dissolved in May.

Under the acronym for “Basque Homeland and Freedom,” ETA killed 853 people, injured more than 2,600 and kidnapped 86 as it pursued the creation of a homeland in northern Spain and southern France over six decades.

French authorities are expected to hand over firearms, documents and other materials linked to ETA that could help Spanish authorities investigate 379 crimes that remain unsolved.

