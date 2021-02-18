The police investigation started in Barcelona after the Jan. 2020 robbery of the rare diamond, estimated to be worth up to 15 million euros ($18 million) according to Catalan police. The investigation later linked the suspects with the theft of another diamond worth 4.5 million euros ($5.4 million) in Cannes, France, in August 2020.
Police said the thieves pretended to be interested in the purchase of the gemstones, only to switch the diamond case for a similar one after distracting the seller.
