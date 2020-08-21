It took more than three hours to extinguish the raging blaze, which broke out at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT), Malaga province’s civil protection agency said.
A National Police spokeswoman in the province confirmed that the only victim was a Frenchman who was staying at the hotel. The officer wasn’t authorized to be named in media reports.
Around 100 guests and employees were evacuated from the hotel as well as residents from a nearby building, authorities said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.