Guatemalan Vice President Guillermo Castillo called for clarity on what happened, saying in a statement that “Amadee Maria dedicated a large part of his life to promoting community development in favor of vulnerable populations.”
Amadee Maria was killed Monday afternoon on a rural road in the village of Pacam, the National Civil Police said in a statement. He was traveling in a van when he was attacked by unknown individuals who shot him several times, it said. Two police teams in the area are investigating the case, police spokesman Edwin Monroy told The Associated Press.
The European Union, which provided some funding to Agronomists and Veterinarians Without Borders, also joined in mourning the death.
In a July 2019 report, the U.S. organization Global Witness ranked Guatemala as No. 5 in a list of countries with the most killings of land defenders and activists.
