But will Johnson be a convincing champion for his vision for a swashbuckling free-trading Global Britain?
The mop-headed leader has a list of aspirational asks: the official aim of the summit is to “help the world fight, and then build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future.”
Johnson said he will ask his counterparts to “rise to the greatest challenge of the post-war era” and vaccinate “the world by the end of next year.” He didn’t offer any specifics.
Britain has deployed one of the most successful vaccination programs on earth — and though it has given money to the international Covax effort to distribute vaccines internationally, it has reserved doses produced on its territory for its own residents and only vaguely promised to donate to needy countries when officials determine there is a surplus.
Analysts say the G-7 will focus on vaccinations, as well as a leveling of global corporate tax, funding for girls’ education, and setting up the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November by getting commitments on funding for less developed countries to reduce their carbon emissions.
But there could be some awkwardness.
The European guests, led by Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, know the British prime minister only too well, after years of agonizing negotiations over Johnson’s signal achievement to date: getting Britain out of the European Union.
How’s that Brexit going? Meh.
First, as dubbed by the British tabloids, there was a battle in the “Great Scallop Wars,” when both France and Britain sent gunboats to sea last month in a spat over fishing rights at the island of Jersey in the English Channel.
Now there’s a “Sausage War,” which is really more about chilled meats, in an-going row over Britain’s dithering and delays in the enforcement of promised controls and inspections of goods passing between Great Britain and Northern Ireland across the Irish Sea.
The two sides are threatening legal action — and tariffs.
Then there is President Biden. Johnson has never met the new U.S. leader. Johnson was alternatively “palsy” with Donald Trump or, according to his aides, “managing” Biden’s volatile predecessor.
Johnson sought to work with Trump to secure a lucrative post-Brexit trade deal, which never happened. The Biden administration doesn’t appear to be in a rush on U.K. trade, either.
Diplomats and observers say this is a big meeting for Johnson, to introduce his vision for Britain’s post-Brexit place in the world.
Johnson, who was based in Brussels as a newspaper columnist, and who speaks French, spent two years as foreign secretary under his predecessor Theresa May. His stint was without achievement.
Since Johnson became prime minister, he and his administration has been mostly obsessed by domestic issues — elections, Brexit, the pandemic — with a few high-profile exceptions, such as offering three million Hong Kong residents a path to British citizenship.
The summit will be a chance for Johnson push his dream of “Global Britain.” He wants more than “just a photo op” from the G-7, said Robin Niblett, director of Chatham House, a London-based think tank.
“I think what he’d like to say is that this G-7 was as consequential as the one that Gordon Brown hosted after the financial crisis,” Niblett said, referring to the former British prime minister who hosted the G-20 in 2009 and helped to broker a massive financial deal for the global economy.
Britain is still in a rough post-divorce period with the E.U., and Niblett said that Johnson also wants to show “he’s close to America, which gives him leverage vis a vis the E.U.”
“It gives him a confirmation at home that, even if there isn’t a U.K.-U.S. trade deal in the offing for a while, nonetheless, Britain is at the heart of this emerging kind of larger West than just the small G-7.”
Analysts said they expect Johnson and Biden to be “professionals” and get on — there’s strong reasons for both of them to do so. Niblett said there is, however, “a concern on the culture side that the Conservative Party of Brexit, which still has some of that raw emotional part in it, is not aligned with the Biden base.”
He suggested the “special relationship is going to be awkward for a number of years, and certainly for as long as Boris Johnson is prime minister.”
Analysts say Britain will want to demonstrate that it is free from what Johnson called the “shackles” of the E.U.
But while Britain has officially Brexited, the thorny issue of Northern Ireland remains a source of tension.
TIn April, pockets of violence flared up on the streets in Northern Ireland, highlighting the region’s fragile peace process.
In their previous phone conversations, Johnson and Biden have spoken about Northern Ireland, and analysts say it will inevitably be raised during their first in-person bilateral meeting on Thursday.
Many U.S. presidents have shown a deep interest in Northern Ireland peace process. But Biden also has a personal connection, with family ties to Ireland. And he’s proud of his Irish roots.
Last year on the campaign trail, BBC correspondent Nick Bryant tried to get a quote: “Mr. Biden, a quick word for the BBC?”
“The BBC?” Biden responded, before flashing a smile: “I’m Irish.”
The video went viral.
Will Jennings, a politics professor at the University of Southampton, said Johnson has been domestically focused, “understandably so.”
There was much talk of “Global Britain” during the Brexit campaign, but after Britain formally left the E.U. in January 2020, the pandemic was starting consume all.
“That kind of shut down that agenda,” said Jennings. “But an event like the G-7 may give us a fleeting glance of the kind of a profile Boris Johnson might start to look to develop, in a broader global sense.”
Jennings said he expected Biden to be “very concerned with developments in Northern Ireland. But I expect, as well, that Johnson will be wanting to put very clearly his position and not ruffle feathers. Biden is clearly a very experienced foreign policy operator, and it's absolutely in Boris Johnson's interests to maintain a good relationship with the U.S. And while he has sometimes has a reputation for being, you know, kind of slightly less than serious, I think he's very capable of playing that role when it is required.”