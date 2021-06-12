Traditional industries have died. The chimneys of tin and copper mines that dot Cornwall’s granite cliffs are a reminder of industries that once thrived. The former mining town of Camborne, a 20-minute drive from the sandy expanse at the summit site in Carbis Bay, is among the poorest areas in the region. The last tin mine in Europe here closed in 1998, after more than four centuries of mining. Today, a newly built homeless shelter sits next to the mine shaft.