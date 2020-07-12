“This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised — and never will,” Guillemot said.
Ubisoft announced the immediate resignation of Serge Hascoet as chief creative officer.
The director of Ubisoft’s Canadian studios, Yannis Mallat, is also leaving immediately, because “recent allegations that have come to light in Canada against multiple employees make it impossible for him to continue in this position,” the statement said.
Cecile Cornet is being replaced as Ubisoft’s global head of human resources.
The management shake-up follows Ubisoft’s announcement in June of an internal investigation and an apology “to everyone affected by this.”
“We must do better,” it said then.
