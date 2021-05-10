The president of the National Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing of Limburg, objected to the “love wins” blessings in a statement, calling them not “helpful” and “not suitable as instruments for church political manifestations or protest actions.” He had spoken in favor of blessings for same-sex couples and said in a March statement that “the topic of successful relationships” should be discussed by the German church as part of its multiyear reevaluation of German Catholic practices and teachings.