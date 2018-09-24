BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Open Society Foundations, created by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, says it has filed applications before the European Court of Human Rights and Hungary’s Constitutional Court about recent laws in Hungary targeting civic groups working with refugees and asylum-seekers.

James Goldston, director of the Open Society Justice Initiative, the foundations’ legal team, told The Associated Press on Monday that the legal action is aimed at countering laws “meant to intimidate and silence independent voices in Hungary.”

Legislation dubbed “Stop Soros” passed in June threatens to incarcerate for up to one year people helping asylum-seekers, while in July Hungarian lawmakers approved a 25 percent tax on financial or material support for groups promoting migration.

OSF supports some of the civic groups targeted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s unyielding anti-immigration policies.

