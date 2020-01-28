The case drew widespread attention in Germany because of reports that a passenger in the car had racially abused the severely injured Egyptian woman — who died a few days later — and her friends. An investigation into the man was dropped for lack of evidence.

The regional court said in a statement that the defendant had declared his intention to appeal the ruling. It said he has one month to decide whether to ask a higher court to overturn the verdict on legal grounds or seek a second trial, court officials said.