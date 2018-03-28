BERLIN — A German man has been arrested in Hungary in connection with an investigation into an illegal online firearms shop appealing to people afraid of migrants.

Berlin prosecutors say a 34-year-old man they identified only as Mario R. was arrested in Budapest early Wednesday. In a statement, prosecutors said officials searched two properties in the Hungarian capital and seized evidence, including computer storage devices.

German media have named the suspect as Mario Roensch, a far-right activist from the eastern city of Erfurt. He is suspected of operating a website called “Migrantenschreck,” which roughly translates as “migrants’ fright,” that sold hundreds of handguns and rifles capable of firing rubber bullets with such force that they can kill a person at short distance.

German prosecutors say they are seeking the man’s extradition.

