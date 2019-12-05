German news agency dpa reported that prosecutors in nearby Cologne accuse Buendgens of receiving almost 128,000 euros ($142,000) from a 78-year-old acquaintance who wasn’t legally competent anymore.
Buendgens said he has since repaid the money.
His superior, Aachen’s Bishop Helmut Dieser, said through his office that he was “shocked” at the allegations against Buendgens.
