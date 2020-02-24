Economist Andreas Rees at UniCredit bank said the reading “at first sight... seems to be a pleasant surprise” but warned that it is not clear whether the February data already contain the latest developments to the full extent.
He said next month’s survey might provide a clearer sense of the impact of the virus and the associated COVID-19 illness.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.