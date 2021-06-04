Marx’s offer was unusually public and self-reflective, given the opaque manner in which Catholic prelates usually step down.
The Vatican has not said whether the pope will accept Marx’s resignation as archbishop of Munich and Freising. He has been asked by the pope to stay on the job until a decision has been made, Marx said in a separate statement.
Still, the offer by itself represents the most significant fallout to date from a years-long wave of abuse investigations in the German Catholic Church and resulting widespread discontent among the country’s Catholics.
Marx, in his letter, said the reputation of bishops in Germany seemed to be at a “low point.” He said the church was in crisis and at a seeming “dead end.” Marx said it had become increasingly clear to him that there must be personal consequences for “systemic” failure.
“It is also not right to simply link these problems largely on past times and former Church officials,” Marx, 67, wrote.
Marx is among the cardinals on Francis’s Council of Cardinals, known as the C9 advisory council, and he was given a prominent speaking role at a Vatican summit in 2019 aiming to address abuse and coverup within the church. He has a reputation as a progressive leader, and several years ago he helped launch a discussion — still ongoing — among German Catholic leaders to reassess church teachings on sexuality, the role of women and clerical celibacy.
Because of that, for conservatives in the Vatican and beyond, Germany has become the wild card of the universal church — a place where the leaders are likeliest to push away from traditional teachings.
But domestically, the problem is more basic: German Catholics are furious about abuse, and the nation’s church is reeling from multiple abuse-related inquiries.
Marx’s resignation could be a tipping point for wider changes in the leadership, said Gregor-Maria Hoff, a theologian who is consulting with the German bishops on their meetings about church teaching and policy. Hoff said Germany could be in for the kind of turmoil that hit Chile, where in 2018 all the country’s bishops offered their resignations en masse to the pope.
“They have to clear the table,” Hoff said. “This is the chance, in a spiritual sense, to make a new start. But not under the same conditions.”
Germany’s understanding about the scale of abuse grew in 2018, with a report, commissioned by the national bishops’ conference, documenting more than 3,600 cases of abuse by 1,600 members of the clergy over seven decades.
Marx, in his letter, did not detail any specific mishandling of cases. But in April, he declined a federal award of merit, according to the Catholic News Agency, after an open letter criticized him for not investigating alleged cases when he was bishop of Trier from 2001 until 2007. The letter also said that Marx had failed to publish a 2010 report on sexual violence in the archdiocese of Munich.
In his letter to the pope, Marx mentioned his 2018 comments , after the release of the major abuse study, in which he said that “we have failed.”
“But who is this ‘We’? In fact, I also belong to this circle,” Marx wrote.
Mechthild Heil, who chairs the Catholic Women’s Association of Germany, called Marx’s resignation “the right step.”
“We have always demanded this consequence from the responsible bishops,” she said in a statement. “We too see that the official church is at a dead end in many ways.”
Luisa Beck in Berlin contributed to this report.