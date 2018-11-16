CHEMNITZ, Germany — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Chemnitz to talk with residents of the eastern city three months after it was the scene of violent far-right protests.

Merkel’s plans Friday include a meeting with the local basketball team and then discussions with readers of the Chemnitz Freie Presse newspaper.

The demonstrations broke out in August after the killing of a German man that authorities blamed on two recent migrants. The violence was largely directed at foreigners, but a kosher restaurant was also attacked by masked men throwing stones and yelling anti-Semitic jeers.

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of forming a far-right terrorist organization in connection with violence that followed, and plotting attacks.

Critics say the chancellor should have visited the city earlier and that now it’s too late.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.