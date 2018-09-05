FILE - In this March 14, 2017 fiel photo the Chairman of the European People’s Party group of the European Parliament Manfred Weber listens during a press briefing in European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. Weber said he wants to run as head candidate in the 2019 EU elections. (Jean-Francois Badias, file/Associated Press)

BRUSSELS — The leader of the European Parliament’s biggest party grouping, Germany’s Manfred Weber, says he wants to become the next head of the EU’s executive.

The European People’s Party leader tweeted Wednesday that “I want to be EPP candidate in the 2019 European elections and become the next president of the European Commission.”

Weber, a member of the conservative, Bavaria-only Christian Social Union that’s allied with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, said: “Europe needs a new start and more democracy.”

The EU’s powerful executive Commission is currently led by Jean-Claude Juncker, the former prime minister of Luxembourg. His five-year term ends next year.

Several EU countries have recently expressed concerns that too many Germans hold high EU posts. The elections take place next May.

