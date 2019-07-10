BERLIN — A German court has convicted a rejected Iraqi asylum-seeker of raping and murdering a 14-year-old local girl and sentenced him to life in prison.

Ali Bashar’s conviction by the Wiesbaden state court on Wednesday followed a four-month trial in a case that fueled tensions over migration. News agency dpa reported that the court ruled there was a “particular severity of guilt,” meaning that he likely won’t be released after 15 years as is common in Germany.

The 22-year-old Bashar was convicted of assaulting and murdering Susanna Feldman in Wiesbaden in May 2018.

Bashar and his family abruptly left a home for asylum applicants in Germany after the killing, and he was later extradited from Iraq. Bashar is believed to have arrived in Germany in October 2015.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.