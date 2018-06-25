BERLIN — A court in southeastern German has convicted a 22-year-old German man of murdering two women last year and sentenced him to life in prison.

The Nuremberg regional court found the man guilty on Monday and ordered him held in secure detention once he is released due to the risk of his reoffending. Prisoners serving life in Germany typically are paroled after 15 years.

Prosecutors alleged the defendant strangled the 22- and 44-year-old women, who worked as prostitutes, and stole their belongings. Investigators found he owned videos showing women being tortured.

An 18-year-old Russian man also was convicted Monday of killing a 60-year-old woman and stealing her phone and some change in Berlin’s Tiergarten park last year.

The court sentenced the defendant to life in prison.

Neither defendant was named due to privacy rules.

