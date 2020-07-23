The Freiburg state court convicted most of the defendants, who were aged 18 to 30 at the time of the time of the assault in October in 2018, of rape, news agency dpa reported. They were given sentences ranging up to 5 1/2 years in prison.
Others were convicted of failing to provide help. The court rejected assertions by the alleged ringleader and others that the sex was consensual.
The trial opened in late June last year.
