Manufacturing has continued to hold up better amid restrictions on and avoidance of interpersonal activity because it depends less on face to face contact, and because demand from China has helped support Germany’s export-oriented economy.
The European economy saw a strong rebound in the fall but a renewed increase in coronavirus infections has led economists to predict that the last three months of 2020 will see a contraction.
Some survey responses from businesses may have been collected before the announcement of a new, tougher lockdown on Sunday. The government ordered schools and non-essential retail and personal services businesses to close.
“Interpreting today’s Ifo index is not easy as it was possible to fill in the survey before and after the announcement of the country’s strict lockdown last Sunday,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro research at ING bank. “Therefore, the higher Ifo reading probably tells us more about the news and the rolling out of the vaccine, rather than the new lockdown measures.”
The Ifo index is what economists call a leading indicator, meaning it gives clues to where the economy is heading in the months ahead.
