By Associated Press October 29, 2019 at 5:46 AM EDTBERLIN — Germany's economy minister has fallen as he left a stage during an event at which he was presenting a European digital cloud project.Peter Altmaier stumbled on steps and appeared to fall head-first as he left the stage after giving a speech at the event Tuesday in Dortmund.It wasn't immediately clear whether Altmaier was significantly hurt.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.