There was a particularly steep drop in orders for investment goods such as factory machinery, which were down 22.6%.
March was the month in which the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe, with first Italy and then other countries imposing sweeping restrictions on public life and businesses. Germany itself started shutting down in mid-March. It never ordered factories closed, but companies did stop production in some areas — such as the automaking sector — and supply chains were disrupted.
Data for January and February were relatively healthy, so orders dropped only 2.7% in the first quarter compared with last year’s fourth quarter, the Economy Ministry said.
Germany is now in the process of gradually loosening restrictions imposed in March, as are many other European countries, but the economic impact is expected to be deep.
