Judges in the Bavarian city said they had “no doubt” the 51-year-old woman had fallen victim to a violent crime. The defendant’s lawyer said they would appeal
In a separate case, a court in the southern city of Ellwangen convicted a 48-year-old German man of killing his estranged wife last year by pouring gasoline over her and setting her alight. Prosecutors said the 45-year-old victim died in a fiery blast.
The defendant was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder.
In Germany, 123 women were killed by their current or former partners in 2018.
