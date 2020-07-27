Before sending a firefighter down the 40-meter (130-feet) well-shaft, rescuers determined the oxygen levels at the bottom were very low.
They pumped fresh air down, using long tubes connected to an oxygen bottle as a precaution before a firefighter, wearing his own oxygen mask, descended and rescued the bird.
The entire rescue operation lasted 3 1/2 hours and involved about 20 people.
The eagle owl was turned over to a local nature park, which said Monday it was weakened but doing well and would be returned to the wild in Bad Segeberg on Tuesday.
The castle was razed to the ground in the 17th Century, during the Thirty Years War, with the well its only remaining visible trace.
