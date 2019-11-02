Maas said Germany owed thanks to the hundreds of thousands of East Germans who protested peacefully against the communist regime, but also to democracy activists in other Eastern bloc countries and leaders on both sides of the ideological divide who paved the way to German re-unification.

He said the events of Nov. 9, 1989, gave “rise to an obligation for us, namely to complete the project that is the unification of Europe,” which his country will work toward.

