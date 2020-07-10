The government press office declined comment on the matter late Thursday, news agency dpa reported. The office is headed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief spokesman, Steffen Seibert, and is located not at the chancellery but at a separate headquarters about a kilometer (half a mile) away.
As of last year, it had some 476 employees — 418 of them in Berlin and the rest in the former German capital, Bonn.
The German intelligence agency said that Egypt’s foreign and domestic intelligence services are active in Germany, principally in attempts to secure information on opponents of the government living there.
