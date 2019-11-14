Health Minister Jens Spahn has argued that the compulsory vaccination is necessary because of an increase in cases of the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease. Some parents and doctors had opposed the measure

Teachers and daycare workers, staff in hospitals and residents of refugee shelters will also have to be vaccinated.

Germany has recorded 501 cases of measles so far this year.

