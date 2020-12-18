He is accused of driving his car at more than 50 kph (30 mph) through a crowd of people watching the town’s traditional “Rose Monday” procession, which included many children, in an attempt to kill them.
None died, but he injured 90, including 20 who needed hospitalization.
He is accused of planning the attack in advance and having installed a dashboard camera in order to record it. Prosecutors said the suspect was neither under the influence of alcohol nor drugs at the time of the crime.
The man, who was arrested at the scene, has refused to make any statement to investigators, prosecutors said.
