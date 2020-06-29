German news agency dpa reported that S. told the regional court in Ellwangen he had wanted to take revenge on his mother. He claimed she had abused him and tried to poison him with female hormones.
The defendant told the court that he had carefully planned the shooting, including by joining a gun club in order to legally acquire a firearm, but later regretted his actions, dpa reported.
Prosecutors have said the defendant may have been mentally ill. A verdict is expected in July.
