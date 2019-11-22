Angermann had repeatedly condemned the men’s actions, prompting criminal complaints and hate mail. She has been on sick leave since February.
Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht, a member of Angermann’s center-left Social Democratic Party, expressed solidarity with the mayor and warned that such incidents threaten democracy in Germany.
Lambrecht said the government plans to toughen laws against hate crimes and far-right extremism.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD