Adele Landauer, an actor and coach who says she took the pictures, wrote that the man “gave his all.”
German daily Bild reported Friday that the man, who wasn’t identified, succeeded in recovering his pilfered laptop.
Landauer said she showed the man the pictures later on and “he laughed loudly and authorized me to publish them.”
Wild boars are common in the forests around Berlin and can occasionally be seen venturing through city parks in search of food.
